At Least Six Dead, Massive Power Outages After Hurricane Zeta Hits Gulf Coast
At least six people are dead after Hurricane Zeta slammed into the Gulf Coast, leaving power outages and destruction...
Supreme Court Rejects Second Challenge To North Carolina Absentee Ballot Deadline
APD Chief asked for report on how he will handle Election Day demonstrations
Supreme Court Will Not Grant Review Of Pennsylvania Deadline For Mail-In Ballots
Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 2 Storm
Jacksonville Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew Status Uncertan Due To Fractures and Strained Ligament In Thumb
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has suffered multiple injuries to his throwing hand, and his status is uncertain for...
Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, 76, Hired As Chicago White Sox Manager
#1 in 2022 Class, QB Quinn Ewers Decommits From UT
Cincinnati Bengals Trade Defensive End Carlos Dunlap To Seattle Seahawks
Houston Rockets To Hire Dallas Mavericks’ Stephen Silas As New Head Coach
APD Chief asked for report on how he will handle Election Day demonstrations
Austin City Council is calling on APD Chief Brian Manley to present a safety plan for...
At Least Six Dead, Massive Power Outages After Hurricane Zeta Hits Gulf Coast
At least six people are dead after Hurricane Zeta slammed into the Gulf Coast, leaving power...
Supreme Court Rejects Second Challenge To North Carolina Absentee Ballot Deadline
On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected a second challenge to an extension on North Carolina's...
Supreme Court Will Not Grant Review Of Pennsylvania Deadline For Mail-In Ballots
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to take another look at the issue of late-arriving...
Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 2 Storm
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Zeta strengthened into a Category 2 storm packing 110-mph winds as...

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Married In Intimate Ceremony
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, the...
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announce Their Engagement
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement Tuesday on social media...
Netflix Releases Debut Trailer For The George Clooney Film “Midnight Sky”
Netflix has released an official trailer for The Midnight Sky, a new...
Richard Pryor Biopic in the Works From ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris
A new biopic about Richard Pryor is in the works at MGM...

