TxDOT Open House for I-35 North Thursday at Cedar Ridge HS
Fliers Spark Controversy on Texas State Campus
CodeNEXT Draft on Display Wednesday
Travis County Sanctuary Policy Now in Effect
Kocurek to Receive $500,000 Payout
Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $1.2 Million
Austin Local News
Image Courtesy TXDOT
Feb. 01, 2017
TxDOT Open House for I-35 North Thursday at Cedar Ridge HS
Fliers Spark Controversy on Texas State Campus
CodeNEXT Draft on Display Wednesday
Travis County Sanctuary Policy Now in Effect
Texas News
Feb. 01, 2017
Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $1.2 Million
Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution
Texas governor gives second State of State address
39,000 Texans eligible for restitution in $5 million Western Union consumer protection settlement
National Headline News
Feb. 01, 2017
New York pumps up gambling treatment as it expands gambling
Fed is likely to leave rates alone at a time of uncertainty
Alaska board mulls pot use in retail stores
New York pumps up gambling treatment as it expands gambling
Top Political News
Feb. 01, 2017
Congressional Republicans move to dismantle Obama rules
Biden backs Perez in race to lead Democratic Party
The Latest: Trump eyes Senate 'nuclear' option on nominee
Petraeus says Trump order is blocking Iraqi general from US
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Review: 'The Men in My life' by Patricia Bosworth
"The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan" (Harper), by Patricia Bosworth One-time actress...
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Andy Boyle turns humor into advice for 20-somethings
NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Boyle isn't a parent. He isn't a child development researcher or a psychologist or any kind...
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Russell Simmons' RushCard fined $13 million for 2015 outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are ordering hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons' company RushCard to pay $13 million...
International
Feb. 01, 2017
Clarification: Finland-Syria Aid story
HELSINKI (AP) — In a story Jan. 24, The Associated Press reported that the U.N. refugee agency was seeking $4.63...
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Fans bail as Lauryn Hill is 3 hours late for Pittsburgh show
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Only a fraction of the audience had stuck around when singer-rapper Lauryn Hill took the stage...
Top Stories
Feb. 01, 2017
Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturbing graves
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania mayor has been accused by authorities of disturbing 14 graves through...
International
Feb. 01, 2017
Serbia introduces lockdown for migrants in Belgrade center
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Wednesday introduced a lockdown for migrants in their refugee center outside...
International
Feb. 01, 2017
Hundreds of Yemenis with US visas stranded in Djibouti
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hundreds of Yemenis with U.S. visas are stranded in the tiny African state of Djibouti because...
Sports Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
No Williams sisters or Kerber for Germany-US in Fed Cup
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber will sit out the first-round Fed...
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes 'vindictive chaos'
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert's show to needle one of...
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Gospel songs helped Reba McEntire after divorce
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Reba McEntire's first-ever gospel record helped her get through a rough patch...
