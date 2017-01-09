Advertisement

HEADLINE NEWS

Erwin Center Named One of the World's Top-Grossing Arenas
Doggett leading fight to lower drug prices
Gas prices continue surging upward
Shoplifting Suspect Shoots Himself in APD Patrol Car
Fire Guts Lake Travis Islamic Center
Lawmakers Look to Help Texas' Troubled Foster System
Previous Pause Next

KLBJ-AM NEWS BY CATEGORY

Austin Local News
Jan. 09, 2017
Erwin Center Named One of the World's Top-Grossing Arenas
Comments
Doggett leading fight to lower drug prices
Gas prices continue surging upward
Shoplifting Suspect Shoots Himself in APD Patrol Car
More Austin Local News Entries
Texas News
Jan. 09, 2017
Abbott Statement on Biennial Revenue Estimate
Comments
Lawmakers Look to Help Texas' Troubled Foster System
China Warns After Cruz, Abbott Meet Taiwanese President
Texas 'Bathroom Bill' Unveiled Ahead of 2017 Session
More Texas News Entries
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
Comments
Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point nuke plant
APNewsBreak: Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs
The Latest: Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large
More National Headline News Entries
Top Political News
Jan. 09, 2017
GOP turns to arcane budget process to repeal Obamacare
Comments
Justices skeptical over Colo. refusal to refund court fees
WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political document
Second VW employee arrested over emissions scheme
More Top Political News Entries
Sports Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd
Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the first time. The Bears (15-0) have made a...
Comments
Health Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
GOP turns to arcane budget process to repeal Obamacare
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yes, Donald Trump is taking charge and Republicans control both the House and Senate, having won...
Comments
Entertainment Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Review: 'Her Every Fear' is effective, compulsive thriller
"Her Every Fear" (William Morrow), by Peter Swanson Peter Swanson tells an engaging story of a woman battling...
Comments
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A massive manhunt was underway Monday in the popular tourist destination of Orlando as...
Comments
Health Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Counting croutons: Restaurants tally items for calorie rules
NEW YORK (AP) — How might a bread basket for the table be counted under America's new calorie posting rules? What...
Comments
International
Jan. 09, 2017
UN envoy: Geneva talks a 'moment of truth' for Cyprus unity
GENEVA (AP) — A summit meeting between the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus in this Swiss city will...
Comments
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point nuke plant
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will be able to make up for lost electricity generation after the aging Indian Point...
Comments
Health Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
It's all good: Any exercise cuts risk of death, study finds
New research finds surprising benefits from exercising even less than recommended amounts. Weekend warriors, who...
Comments
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
APNewsBreak: Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal drugs it plans to use on a...
Comments
Sports Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was...
Comments
Entertainment Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Paris police: 17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist
PARIS (AP) — French police arrested 17 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million...
Comments

KLBJAM Links

Other Links

Connect

Find us on:

 

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.