HEADLINE NEWS
Austin Local News
Jan. 09, 2017
Erwin Center Named One of the World's Top-Grossing Arenas
Austin Local News
Jan. 09, 2017
Doggett leading fight to lower drug prices
Austin Local News
Jan. 09, 2017
Gas prices continue surging upward
Austin Local News
Jan. 09, 2017
Shoplifting Suspect Shoots Himself in APD Patrol Car
Austin Local News
Jan. 09, 2017
Fire Guts Lake Travis Islamic Center
Texas News
Jan. 09, 2017
Lawmakers Look to Help Texas' Troubled Foster System
Erwin Center Named One of the World's Top-Grossing Arenas
Doggett leading fight to lower drug prices
Gas prices continue surging upward
Shoplifting Suspect Shoots Himself in APD Patrol Car
Fire Guts Lake Travis Islamic Center
Lawmakers Look to Help Texas' Troubled Foster System
KLBJ-AM NEWS BY CATEGORY
VIDEOS
Austin Local News
Jan. 09, 2017
Erwin Center Named One of the World's Top-Grossing Arenas
Doggett leading fight to lower drug prices
Gas prices continue surging upward
Shoplifting Suspect Shoots Himself in APD Patrol Car
Texas News
Jan. 09, 2017
Abbott Statement on Biennial Revenue Estimate
Lawmakers Look to Help Texas' Troubled Foster System
China Warns After Cruz, Abbott Meet Taiwanese President
Texas 'Bathroom Bill' Unveiled Ahead of 2017 Session
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point nuke plant
APNewsBreak: Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs
The Latest: Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large
Top Political News
Jan. 09, 2017
GOP turns to arcane budget process to repeal Obamacare
Justices skeptical over Colo. refusal to refund court fees
WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political document
Second VW employee arrested over emissions scheme
Sports Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd
Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the first time. The Bears (15-0) have made a...
Health Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
GOP turns to arcane budget process to repeal Obamacare
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yes, Donald Trump is taking charge and Republicans control both the House and Senate, having won...
Entertainment Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Review: 'Her Every Fear' is effective, compulsive thriller
"Her Every Fear" (William Morrow), by Peter Swanson Peter Swanson tells an engaging story of a woman battling...
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A massive manhunt was underway Monday in the popular tourist destination of Orlando as...
Health Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Counting croutons: Restaurants tally items for calorie rules
NEW YORK (AP) — How might a bread basket for the table be counted under America's new calorie posting rules? What...
Comments
International
Jan. 09, 2017
UN envoy: Geneva talks a 'moment of truth' for Cyprus unity
GENEVA (AP) — A summit meeting between the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus in this Swiss city will...
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point nuke plant
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will be able to make up for lost electricity generation after the aging Indian Point...
Comments
Health Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
It's all good: Any exercise cuts risk of death, study finds
New research finds surprising benefits from exercising even less than recommended amounts. Weekend warriors, who...
Comments
National Headline News
Jan. 09, 2017
APNewsBreak: Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal drugs it plans to use on a...
Comments
Sports Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was...
Comments
Entertainment Headlines
Jan. 09, 2017
Paris police: 17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist
PARIS (AP) — French police arrested 17 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million...
TRENDING ON NEWS RADIO KLBJ
1
(GRAPHIC VIDEO) Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live
330
Views
2
Doctor accused of sexual assault on patient
214
Views
3
Man Falls from Pennybacker Bridge
204
Views
4
New Tolls In Effect for 290, 183A
192
Views
5
Cedar Park PD big bust puts one man behind bars
171
Views
Latest Blogs
Mark and Charlie's Blog
Jan. 06, 2017
Texas schools and districts got their letter grades from state
Comments
The Todd and Don Blog
Jan. 06, 2017
WATCH VIDEO: Texas Scout Leader Eats 23 Ghost Peppers to Raise Money For Troop
Comments
The Jeff Ward Show
Jan. 05, 2017
BMW to deploy 40 self-driving cars in US, Europe
Comments
Event Calendar
Jan
20
ART for All + ALL for Art
06:30pm
Upcoming
Jan
21
Austin's 6th Annual Beekeeping Seminar
Feb
4
Con Mi MADRE Announces 2017 Corazón Award Honorees
Feb
24
Austin Oaks ABC Consignment sale
