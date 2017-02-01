Skip to main content
Toggle navigation
Peoples Rx
Toll Free News Line
at 1-877-590-KLBJ
Search form
Search
Search
Home
News
News
Local Austin News
US News
International
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Opinion
Technology
Top Stories
On-Air
On-Air
Listen to KLBJ-AM
Where To Listen
Podcasts
Shows
The Todd And Don Show
Mark and Charlie
Dale Dudley
The Jeff Ward and Ed Clements
Show Schedule
Meet The Team
News Reporters
Show Hosts
Producers
Blogs
Blogs
Recent Topics
KLBJ Blog
Mark and Charlie Blog
Todd and Don Show
The Jeff Ward Blog
Multimedia
Multimedia
Podcasts
Photos
Community
Community
Calendars
Know It All Club
Speak Up Austin
Weather
Community Impact
Station
Station
Contests
Know It All Club
History
Contact Us
Work with Us
Internships
Weekend Shows
Weekend Shows
FEATURED
The Car Pro Show
Retire Ready with REAP Financial
Money Talk
Financial Engines "Investing Sense"
The Fifteenth Club
SHOWS
Coast to Coast AM
This Weekend with Gordon Deal
The Wildflower Hour
KLBJ Roving Gourmet with Rob Balon
Gardening Naturally with John Dromgoole
Money Matters
The Real Estate Zone
The Lutheran Hour
Weekends with Kenny Rahmeyer
Religion with Southwest Church of Christ
The Austin Gardener
Kim Komando Show
Beyond the Beltway
The Doctor Dan Show
One Man Brand Show with Ray Seggern
Home
News
News
Local Austin News
US News
International
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Opinion
Technology
Top Stories
On-Air
On-Air
Listen to KLBJ-AM
Where To Listen
Podcasts
Shows
The Todd And Don Show
Mark and Charlie
Dale Dudley
The Jeff Ward and Ed Clements
Show Schedule
Meet The Team
News Reporters
Show Hosts
Producers
Blogs
Blogs
Recent Topics
KLBJ Blog
Mark and Charlie Blog
Todd and Don Show
The Jeff Ward Blog
Multimedia
Multimedia
Podcasts
Photos
Community
Community
Calendars
Know It All Club
Speak Up Austin
Weather
Community Impact
Station
Station
Contests
Know It All Club
History
Contact Us
Work with Us
Internships
Weekend Shows
Weekend Shows
FEATURED
The Car Pro Show
Retire Ready with REAP Financial
Money Talk
Financial Engines "Investing Sense"
The Fifteenth Club
SHOWS
Coast to Coast AM
This Weekend with Gordon Deal
The Wildflower Hour
KLBJ Roving Gourmet with Rob Balon
Gardening Naturally with John Dromgoole
Money Matters
The Real Estate Zone
The Lutheran Hour
Weekends with Kenny Rahmeyer
Religion with Southwest Church of Christ
The Austin Gardener
Kim Komando Show
Beyond the Beltway
The Doctor Dan Show
One Man Brand Show with Ray Seggern
Advertisement
Advertisement
HEADLINE NEWS
Austin Local News
Feb. 01, 2017
TxDOT Open House for I-35 North Thursday at Cedar Ridge HS
Austin Local News
Feb. 01, 2017
Fliers Spark Controversy on Texas State Campus
Austin Local News
Feb. 01, 2017
CodeNEXT Draft on Display Wednesday
Austin Local News
Feb. 01, 2017
Travis County Sanctuary Policy Now in Effect
Austin Local News
Feb. 01, 2017
Kocurek to Receive $500,000 Payout
Texas News
Feb. 01, 2017
Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $1.2 Million
TxDOT Open House for I-35 North Thursday at Cedar Ridge HS
Fliers Spark Controversy on Texas State Campus
CodeNEXT Draft on Display Wednesday
Travis County Sanctuary Policy Now in Effect
Kocurek to Receive $500,000 Payout
Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $1.2 Million
Previous
Pause
Next
KLBJ-AM NEWS BY CATEGORY
VIDEOS
Austin Local News
Feb. 01, 2017
TxDOT Open House for I-35 North Thursday at Cedar Ridge HS
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Fliers Spark Controversy on Texas State Campus
CodeNEXT Draft on Display Wednesday
Travis County Sanctuary Policy Now in Effect
More Austin Local News Entries
Texas News
Feb. 01, 2017
Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $1.2 Million
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution
Texas governor gives second State of State address
39,000 Texans eligible for restitution in $5 million Western Union consumer protection settlement
More Texas News Entries
National Headline News
Feb. 01, 2017
New York pumps up gambling treatment as it expands gambling
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Fed is likely to leave rates alone at a time of uncertainty
Alaska board mulls pot use in retail stores
New York pumps up gambling treatment as it expands gambling
More National Headline News Entries
Top Political News
Feb. 01, 2017
Congressional Republicans move to dismantle Obama rules
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Biden backs Perez in race to lead Democratic Party
The Latest: Trump eyes Senate 'nuclear' option on nominee
Petraeus says Trump order is blocking Iraqi general from US
More Top Political News Entries
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Review: 'The Men in My life' by Patricia Bosworth
"The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan" (Harper), by Patricia Bosworth One-time actress...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Andy Boyle turns humor into advice for 20-somethings
NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Boyle isn't a parent. He isn't a child development researcher or a psychologist or any kind...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Russell Simmons' RushCard fined $13 million for 2015 outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are ordering hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons' company RushCard to pay $13 million...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
International
Feb. 01, 2017
Clarification: Finland-Syria Aid story
HELSINKI (AP) — In a story Jan. 24, The Associated Press reported that the U.N. refugee agency was seeking $4.63...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Fans bail as Lauryn Hill is 3 hours late for Pittsburgh show
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Only a fraction of the audience had stuck around when singer-rapper Lauryn Hill took the stage...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
Top Stories
Feb. 01, 2017
Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturbing graves
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania mayor has been accused by authorities of disturbing 14 graves through...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
International
Feb. 01, 2017
Serbia introduces lockdown for migrants in Belgrade center
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Wednesday introduced a lockdown for migrants in their refugee center outside...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
International
Feb. 01, 2017
Hundreds of Yemenis with US visas stranded in Djibouti
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hundreds of Yemenis with U.S. visas are stranded in the tiny African state of Djibouti because...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Sports Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
No Williams sisters or Kerber for Germany-US in Fed Cup
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber will sit out the first-round Fed...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes 'vindictive chaos'
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert's show to needle one of...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
Entertainment Headlines
Feb. 01, 2017
Gospel songs helped Reba McEntire after divorce
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Reba McEntire's first-ever gospel record helped her get through a rough patch...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Load more
On Air
Rush Limbaugh
11am - 2pm
Contests
View All
TRENDING ON NEWS RADIO KLBJ
1
Baylor University officials face another lawsuit
626
Views
2
State district judge blocks rules on how to dispose of fetal tissue
253
Views
3
(WATCH VIDEO) Teacher Fires Toy Gun At President Trump Image, Yells ‘Die’
150
Views
4
Eckhardt's Political Statement Causes Online Stir
136
Views
5
Sheriff Hernandez Responds to Governor Abbott
133
Views
Latest Blogs
Mark and Charlie's Blog
Feb. 01, 2017
President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Comments
The Todd and Don Blog
Jan. 27, 2017
(WATCH VIDEO) Teacher Fires Toy Gun At President Trump Image, Yells ‘Die’
Comments
The Jeff Ward Show
Feb. 01, 2017
CNN Is Reportedly Being ‘Iced Out’ by Trump Administration
Comments
View More
Event Calendar
Feb
4
Families Down Under Cave Tour
09:30am
Free
Upcoming
Feb
4
Con Mi MADRE Announces 2017 Corazón Award Honorees
Feb
6
Plant Sex Ed
Feb
11
Moonlight Hike
Feb
18
Children’s Book Fair
Feb
24
Austin Oaks ABC Consignment sale
View All Calendars
Advertisement
KLBJAM Links
Home
News
Multimedia
Station
Other Links
Contact Us
Contest Rules
Advertise with News Radio
Jobs with Emmis
Internships
Copyright Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
2016 EEO Report
Public File
Connect
Find us on:
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.